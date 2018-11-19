Decision expected Monday on sexsomnia defence in sexual assault trial

A Brockville, Ont., judge will decide today if a man is not criminally responsible for the sexual assault of a woman because of a sleep disorder.

The man, Ryan Hartman, 38 was found guilty of sexual assault in 2012 and sentenced to 14 months in jail. He appealed and lost.

When he appealed again, he admitted to the crime, but presented evidence that he was suffering from sexsomnia and argued that he was sleeping when he raped the woman.

The Ontario Court of Appeal granted him a new trial, which began in April 2017.

Since being raped in 2011, the 30-year-old Ottawa-area woman, whose identity is protected by a court order, has gone through two trials and two appeals.

She says the delay has plunged her into depression and anxiety, and she's battled alcohol and drug abuse, endured toxic relationships and wrestled with suicidal thoughts.

House party

The assault happened in 2011 at a house party the woman attended with her boyfriend in Spencerville, Ont.

The couple crashed on an air mattress after deciding they had had too much to drink.

Just a few minutes before her cellphone alarm went off that morning, she felt pain and saw that she was being penetrated anally. Her boyfriend remained asleep.

She says Hartman said nothing as he got off the mattress and walked out of the house. As the couple drove away from the home, she saw Hartman sitting at a picnic table in the garage looking "wide awake."

Sexsomnia as a defence

Deep sleep as a criminal defence has only been used 13 times in Canada in sexual assault cases, said Blair Crew, a University of Ottawa professor who teaches sexual assault law.

He said that since a precedent-setting case in Toronto in 2003, sexsomnia has resulted in a ruling of not criminally responsible five times.

Where to get help:

Assaulted Women's Helpline: 1-866-863-0511

Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Abuse: 1-866-887-0015