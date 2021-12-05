Woman dead after hit by train in Brockville

The Brockville Police Service said it's investigating a collision between a train and a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning.

A woman is dead, with emergency crews saying they responding to the call at roughly 1:20 a.m.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.

The Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service also responded to the collision, declaring the woman dead at the scene.

"Leeds Granville paramedics would like to take this time to remind all of our citizens to obey all railway crossing signals and to only cross railway tracks at designated crossings," said Jonathan Brnjas, a superintendent for the service.

Brockville police said they're assisting the coroner's department.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Perth and Delhi streets.