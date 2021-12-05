Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Woman dead after hit by train in Brockville

Brockville police are investigating a collision between a train and a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning. 

Emergency crews said they responded to the call at roughly 1:20 a.m.

CBC News ·
One woman is dead after a train struck a pedestrian in Brockville early Sunday morning. (CBC)

The Brockville Police Service said it's investigating a collision between a train and a pedestrian that happened early Sunday morning. 

A woman is dead, with emergency crews saying they responding to the call at roughly 1:20 a.m.

Police haven't released the victim's identity.  

The Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service also responded to the collision, declaring the woman dead at the scene. 

"Leeds Granville paramedics would like to take this time to remind all of our citizens to obey all railway crossing signals and to only cross railway tracks at designated crossings," said Jonathan Brnjas, a superintendent for the service. 

Brockville police said they're assisting the coroner's department.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Perth and Delhi streets.  

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now