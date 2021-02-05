Brockville police officer facing 2nd assault charge in 4 months

A Brockville, Ont., police officer is facing his second assault charge in four months after Ontario's police watchdog found a man was seriously injured in an arrest last July.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Const. Jordan Latham of the Brockville Police Service has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU investigated an arrest involving Latham and another officer on July 31, 2020. It said the officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Cartier Court for a domestic disturbance call. After entering the apartment, the officers "became involved in an interaction" with a 31-year-old man, according to the SIU.

After the man was arrested, he complained of pain and was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with "a serious injury," the SIU said.

"In consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will make no further comment pertaining to this investigation," the news release states.

Latham is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Feb. 19.

Man injured in May arrest

Last October, the SIU charged Latham and Const. Adam McNish with assault causing bodily harm after an arrest they made in May 2020.

The two officers had been called to an apartment building where they were "involved in an interaction" with a 59-year-old man in the backyard, according to the SIU.

"The man was arrested, and subsequently transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with serious injuries," stated an SIU news release at the time.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates incidents involving police in Ontario where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.