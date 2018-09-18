Brockville police investigate death of 911 caller

Brockville police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man who called 911 was later found dead in the St. Lawrence River.

Damian Sobieraj, 33, was found dead in the St. Lawrence River on Friday. (Brockville Police Service)

Police said Damian Sobieraj, 33, called Thursday night to report a disturbance in Hardy Park in downtown Brockville.

When officers arrived, they found Sobieraj's dog tied to a tree and his vehicle in a parking lot nearby, but could not locate him.

Police searched the area with dogs and by boat. OPP divers found Sobieraj's body in the water on Friday.

Sobieraj had told his family he was taking his dog for a walk, police said.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Hardie said Brockville police have launched a suspicious death investigation because of the circumstances, including that 911 call.

He said police spoke to a group of young people who were near the park when officers first arrived on Thursday, but are looking for more witnesses.