Large fire breaks out at motorcycle gang clubhouse in Brockville

Police in Brockville, Ont., say a large fire broke out at a motorcycle gang clubhouse near the city core early Monday morning, causing damage to multiple other buildings.

Emergency crews were called to the Outlaws clubhouse near the intersection of Perth and Brock streets at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to Brockville police Staff Sgt. Darryl Boyd.

The building is commonly known in the community as the Outlaws clubhouse, he said.

The fire "was significant" and spread to multiple other residences in the area, Boyd said. He estimated that about eight to 10 other residences were damaged: some by spreading flames, others by the heat.

Some people were forced to evacuate from their homes as a precaution. Police and victim services organizations are working with displaced residents.

People are being asked to avoid the area. Perth Street is closed between Brock and Pearl streets, and that end of John Street is blocked off for the response, police said.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots just after 7 a.m.

A July 2019 Google Street View image of 109 Perth St. in Brockville, Ont. The building is commonly known as an Outlaws motorcycle gang clubhouse, according to the Brockville Police Service. (Google Street View)

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario will have access to the site to start investigating once it's been deemed safe, Boyd said.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, three people were sent to hospital on Saturday night after an altercation involving rival motorcycle gangs in Cornwall ended with a shooting, according to police there.

Asked whether there is any connection between the two incidents, Boyd said it's too early to say.

The fire in Brockville was about a kilometre northwest of the city's waterfront and more than 100 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.