Police investigating fatal fire in Brockville 

Brockville police are investigating a fire that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a three-storey building near Perth Street and Brock Street around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, several people were stuck inside the building on the second storey, said Melanie Jones, Brockville's fire chief.

"When the initial two trucks arrived, they had four people that they rescued from windows and there was someone injured outside," said Jones.

Two people were sent to the hospital, Jones added.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, said Darryl Boyd, Staff Sergeant with the Brockville Police Services.

Boyd said police were looking for three of the building's residents after the fire. Two have been found safe so far, he added.

"We're not going to be releasing any details obviously of the these individuals involved or residents of the building just in respect of them and their families," said Boyd.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area as the investigation continues. Brockville police are investigating the fire alongside the Brockville Fire Department, the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Office of the Chief Coroner.