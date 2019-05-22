Brockville politician wants to shrink council — even if it costs him his job

A Brockville, Ont., councillor wants to shrink the size of council by the next municipal election, even if that means he loses his own seat at the table.

Brockville residents are currently represented by eight part-time councillors, plus the mayor.

There are multiple ways people can be involved in civic discussions and democracy without having to have a seat at that table. - Coun. Leigh Bursey

On Tuesday, Coun. Leigh Bursey put a motion in front the city's finance committee to reduce the number of councillors to six by 2022.

Bursey's motion wasn't debated Tuesday because councillors ran out of time, but will be considered next month.

Tax exemption removed

The move comes amid renewed discussion about how much municipal councillors are paid across the country. Previously, one-third of their salary was tax-free, but new federal legislation has removed that exemption.

Bursey said that makes this the right time to discuss whether Brockville needs as many elected officials as it has.

Brockville has already started appointing citizens to advisory committees as part of a pilot project, Bursey pointed out.

"There are multiple ways people can be involved in civic discussions and democracy without having to have a seat at that table," he said.

Last in, first out?

Bursey is well aware any reduction in the size of council could cost him his own seat.

Brockville elects its councillors at large, with the eight candidates with the most votes winning seats. Bursey finished eighth in last year's election.

"I would be more or less legislating myself out of a job," he said.

Nevertheless, he believes Brockville should at least consider shrinking its council — before the province steps in and does it for them.

"At the very least, we should look at it before we are mandated to make modernization choices we may not be comfortable with," Bursey said