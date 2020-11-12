Brockville Boomerang Club keeps them coming back

A father and son in Brockville, Ont., have started what they think is the first boomerang club in Canada — and they say the sport is slowly catching on with kids in the eastern Ontario city.

Brian Curley and his 15-year-old son Aidan, neither of whom have Australian roots, were inspired to start the Brockville Boomerang Club after watching YouTuber Logan Broadbent, a champion boomerang thrower who has amassed thousands of subscribers showing off his skills.

The two dug up an old Nerf boomerang and gave it a go, they told CBC's All In A Day.

At first, it didn't go very well.

"It didn't really come back, and it was right-handed and I'm left-handed," Aidan said.

The two reached out to Broadbent, who encouraged them to keep trying.

"I think it was his response to us then that really made us enthusiastic about really getting out there," Brian said.

Brian and Aidan Curley have amassed a collection of boomerangs ranging in materials from hardwood to carbon fibre-reinforced plastics. Polypropylene and ABS plastic are their current favourites. (Submitted by Brian Curley)

'We could actually have a club'

The father and son ordered some boomerangs designed for beginner throwers and began to practise in park. Intrigued by the unusual sight, other people started showing an interest.

"That sort of got us onto the idea of, hey, maybe we could actually have a club here," said Brian.

They started the boomerang club in May 2019. Last month, they held a physically distanced tournament that attracted about a dozen people.

"I think the idea of trying something totally new to them and their peers brings them back," said Brian in an email to CBC.

Right back atcha: Alexis Gagnon, 11, is one of the newest members of the Brockville Boomerang Club. (Submitted by Brian Curley)

The father and son have learned a lot in that time, too: Aidan says he can now throw a boomerang the length of a soccer field and catch it when it returns.

"You have to make sure that you're throwing it in the right direction, you're throwing it properly, you're catching it properly ... and mostly it's just reading the boomerang," he said.

Brian sees it as a good sport for everyone because performance doesn't necessary depend on athletic ability. They've had muscular teens try it, only to abandon the sport because they got frustrated, he said.

"It's nice to have an individual sport where you are in charge. You get to determine your own definition of success at your own pace," he said.

"And while it's not mystical in nature, there is certainly something fulfilling about throwing an object straight and watching it make its turn and complete its circle back to you."