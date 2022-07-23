Body found at Brockville waste disposal site
Police say a woman's body was found at a waste disposal site on California Avenue in Brockville Friday morning.
Brockville police and OPP are investigating
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at a waste disposal site in Brockville Friday morning.
Brockville police say the identity and age of the woman are unknown.
Her body was found at the Brockville Transfer Station on California Avenue.
Local police and OPP officers are investigating.