Grade 8 students deliver babies, perform surgery on unique field trip

Grade 8 students at Broadview Public School will have some special — and unusual — memories to carry them into the summer.

With the help of some parent volunteers who happen to be doctors, the students got to cycle through the University of Ottawa's Skills and Simulation Centre, a partnership between the university and the Ottawa Hospital.

That's where medical school students and residents learn, with the help of rubber and plastic mannequins to practise on.

The 13- and 14-year-olds helped deliver fake babies, practised arthroscopic surgery, and shocked a fake heart attack victim back to "life."

Listen to sounds from the field trip — including such quotes as "Grab the baby!" and "Wow that's really buttery, eh?" — right here:

We hear how Grade 8's from Broadview Public got to test-drive medical school simulators. 6:43

'A great experience'

"Unsettled" is how one student said he felt after the simulated birth. "I'm feeling enlightened," said another.

It was urogynecologist Dante Pascali's first time teaching students so young.

"I have to say it's a great experience to see the smiles on their face, and I think for them it's a day that they're going to remember for a very long time," she said.

Students prepare themselves to catch a fake baby. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Providing oxygen during CPR. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Checking for a pulse. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Fake birthing tools at the ready. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)