2019 floods: The view from Britannia

Britannia, the west Ottawa community with a beach, yacht club and water purification plant of the same name, is again staring down the rising Ottawa River.

As of Friday morning, the river was 1.4 metres above the April average, and is expected to rise as much as 70 centimetres more by the time it peaks on Monday.

That would set a new record, surpassing the high water mark reached in 2017 by 40 or more centimetres.

Here's what residents and volunteers in Britannia need to know to be prepared.

Support centre

The nearest of the city's three community support centres is at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena at 2250 Torquay Ave.

It's open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and has showers, toilets, food, outlets to charge devices, Wi-Fi and support services, including Ottawa Public Health and the Canadian Red Cross.

Getting sandbags

There are six nearby pickup points for sandbags.

1683 Woodward Dr.

Jamieson Street at the Ottawa River.

Rowatt Street at the Ottawa River.

Belltown Dome at 2915 Haughton Ave.

2888 Grandeur Ave.

Barry Mullen Park at 152 Grandview Rd. (although access to the park may be affected by a road closure on Grandview at Carling Avenue).

Residents looking for help filling and piling sandbags, and those looking for help with cleanup after the water recedes, can make their requests on the city's website.

Volunteers

If you want to help people protect their homes, including filling sandbags, go to the Ron Kolbus Centre on Greenview Drive at Britannia Beach.

It's open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Bring appropriate clothing, footwear, water, snacks and sunscreen. You'll get lunch.

You'll have to register, including signing a waiver, and must be at least 12 years old. If you're under 18, you'll have to be with a parent or guardian.

Roads and paths affected

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, there was only one road closure in the area: Grandview Road is closed at Carling Avenue, just west of Moodie Drive.

The Ottawa River pathway is closed east of Mud Lake.

Parks affected

The following parks are at risk of flooding, according to the city:

Andrew Haydon Park at 3127 Carling Ave.

Britannia Park at 2805 Carling Ave.

The city is reminding people to keep kids and pets away from wading pools and play structures in parks near the river.