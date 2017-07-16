Britannia Beach to close for most of summer

Britannia Beach will be closed for nearly the entire summer so that the city can dredge sand, according to the local councillor.

The city will shut down the popular Ottawa River swimming spot in July, and it will be off-limits until the fall, Bay ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh said Thursday.

"We all share the disappointment," Kavanagh said.

While inconvenient, the work is necessary, Kavanagh said. It's been about 30 years since the city closed the artificial beach for dredging, and she said the work will make the swimming area deeper and cleaner.

Majd Samrout, owner of the Baja Burger Shack — the only business at Britannia Beach — expects a significant hit to sales this summer, and may even close for part of the season.

The Baja Burger Shack is the only business that operates at Britannia Beach. (supplied by Majd Samrout)

"Generally for us, our busiest time is July," Samrout said.

"I look at what the businesses went through on Elgin and everything they've endured in the last couple years — I guess it's just my turn now."

Park will remain open

Samrout said city employees told him earlier this month the beach would be closed from July 1 until October or possibly November, and the city would construct a two-and-a-half-metre mesh fence to try and block sand and dust from infiltrating his patio.

He said he's noticed the swimming area has gradually become more and more shallow, and he's received complaints from customers that they "can't even swim in there."

From a business point of view it's horrible. I'm petrified. But as a private citizen, you need to do it. - Majd Samrout, Baja Burger Shack owner

"From a business point of view it's horrible. I'm petrified. But as a private citizen, you need to do it," he said of the dredging work.

Britannia Park will remain open this summer, which gives Samrout some hope the area will continue to attract hungry people, even if the beach is closed.

As of Friday morning, no one from the city had provided CBC News with information about the beach closure.

City officials will be on hand to answer the public's questions at Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.