Dalhousie Street pharmacy marks 100 years in business

In 1921, Hermas Brisson moved into a building on Dalhousie Street with his wife and seven children and opened a modest pharmacy.

Today, the Brisson Pharmacy is still in operation — albeit a bit further down the street — and is marking 100 years of filling prescriptions for residents of Lowertown and the ByWard Market.

On Tuesday, the City of Ottawa presented Jean Brisson, the current co-owner and Hermas Brisson's grandson, with a plaque to commemorate that milestone.

Brisson told Radio-Canada how he got his start working in the pharmacy when he was just 10 years old.

"Aside from eating chocolate bars from time to time, I'd put the goods on the shelves, I'd deliver the prescriptions by bike to customers," Brission said in a French-language interview. "Sometimes, I would just sit and watch my dad at work."

The pharmacy almost didn't pass into Brisson's hands, however: while he's now a pharmacist like his father and grandfather, he initially studied architecture and planned to turn down an offer to run the family business.

Jean Brisson has been the co-owner of Brisson Pharmacy for the past 37 years, but says he almost turned down the offer to run the family business so he could become an architect. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

'My heart was in the pharmacy'

But gradually, Brisson said, he realized he missed the day-to-day interactions with the customers.

"I realized my heart was in the pharmacy," he said. "Despite completing my studies, I returned to the pharmacy. And I'm very happy."

Brisson said he's seen a lot of changes during his subsequent 37 years on Dalhousie Street, notably that the once predominantly French-speaking neighbourhood is now at least 50 per cent anglophone.

That makes the French-language services he offers important not just to those living nearby, he said, but people across the city.

An undated photo from the early days of Brisson Pharmacy on Dalhousie Street. (Brisson Pharmacy)

As for being honoured with a plaque to mark 100 years in business, Brisson said it's a touching gesture.

"When you work every day, you don't think about these things. You don't realize that, my God, we've been here for 100 years," he said.

"But when you take the opportunity to stop and reflect, it's heartwarming."