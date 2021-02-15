Developer Brigil to buy former downtown Greyhound terminal

Real estate developer Brigil is purchasing the site of Ottawa's former downtown Greyhound bus terminal and is planning a major redevelopment of the property, the company announced Monday.

The one-hectare Ottawa Central Station site on Catherine Street is a "a prime location for a prestigious project promoting urban densification," the company said in a news release.

Plans are already underway to build a multi-use space featuring luxury rental condos, office space, hotel buildings, restaurants and retail stores, Brigil said.

Greyhound had operated out of the station since 1994 but announced its plans to leave the terminal in October, after suspending bus service across the country in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The station is owned by the Crerar Group of Companies, a commercial real estate firm. Brigil said its offer to purchase was accepted in December with conditions, and that the final sale will close March 1.

"I am delighted that the Brigil team is the one that gets to conceptualize this new project, committed as we are to building comprehensive living environments where residents can thrive, said Brigil president and founder Gilles Desjardins in the press release.

Zoning permits 27 storeys

The company also said it has invited architectural firms from Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal to participate in a design competition. It intends to submit project plans to the City of Ottawa in the spring and to begin construction in 2023.

Current zoning rules would allow the company to build up to 27 storeys high, the release said.

Founded in 1985, Brigil has built some 12,000 housing units across the National Capital Region and plans to build 33,000 more over the next 15 years, according to the company.

Greyhound bus services remain suspended across Canada. The transportation company has not announced a new terminal location in Ottawa.