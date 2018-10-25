Swastikas spray painted on Kanata school — again

Someone has spray painted swastikas on Bridlewood Community Elementary School for the second time in three months.

Ottawa police were called at about 8 a.m. on Thursday to the Kanata school on Bluegrass Drive after the graffiti was reported.

A similar incident happened in August, when the symbols — most often viewed as a symbol of hate and fascism because of their association with Nazi Germany — were spray painted on both the school and nearby Bluegrass Park.

Ottawa police are investigating.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the swastikas were covered by paper before students arrived for the day and were expected to be permanently removed by noon.

The school's principal is planning a meeting with its school resource police officer, a board spokesperson said.