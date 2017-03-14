Court hears of mayhem at Bridgehead before Abdirahman Abdi's arrest

Abdirahman Abdi had to be pulled off one woman at a Hintonburg coffee shop before grabbing another woman on the sidewalk outside, court heard Wednesday at the trial of the Ottawa police officer accused of manslaughter in Abdi's death.

Crown witness Michael Rowe testified he was enjoying his usual morning coffee at Bridgehead on Wellington Street W. and Fairmont Avenue with his wife and sister-in-law at around 9:30 a.m. on July 24, 2016, when the commotion began.

Rowe was getting another coffee for his wife when a woman walked up to him, looked him in the eye and said she'd just been sexually assaulted.

Before he could react, his wife stood up in her seat and yelled, "Oh my God! That man just jumped that lady," Rowe said.

Rowe rushed to the Wellington Street W. side of the café, where he said he saw a man pinning another person to a bench.

Two customers were pleading with the man, who has since been identified as Abdi, to get off.

Rowe testified he watched the scene for several seconds before he realized the person underneath Abdi wasn't making any noise, which worried him.

He said he tried to pull on Abdi's arm, but Abdi wouldn't move. So Rowe put his arm around Abdi's neck and pulled as hard as he could.

Both Rowe and Abdi fell backward, and Abdi appeared to hit his head on the arm of a chair, Rowe said.

On Wednesday, a witness testified that Abdirahman Abdi pinned a woman down inside this Bridgehead coffee shop before grabbing another woman at the bike rack outside. (CBC)

A group of customers then corralled Abdi toward the exit as employees called 911.

Rowe said Abdi didn't speak at all during the ordeal inside the Bridgehead.

"It was just blank," he said.

Rowe testified Abdi stared at him from the front door of the coffee shop and extended his arm as if to shake hands, a gesture that Abdi appeared to make often, according to previous testimony.

Once outside, Rowe said, Abdi shouted "f--k you" through the doors, then headed east down Wellington, where he bumped into a man walking his dog, knocking the man over.

Grabbed woman outside

Rowe was about to rejoin his wife and sister-in-law at their table when someone exclaimed that Abdi had grabbed another woman outside.

He said he looked out to see Abdi holding the arm of a woman who was attempting to park her bicycle at a nearby bike rack, her child still strapped into a bike seat.

Rowe went outside, where he said it appeared Abdi was trying to pull the woman away from her bike and child. Rowe pushed Abdi, who released his grip on the woman.

A man outside said he would take it from there, so Rowe returned to the Bridgehead.

Earlier in the trial, Crown counsel Roger Shallows told court nothing that happened before the later altercation between Abdi and police should have any bearing on the criminal charges against Const. Daniel Montsion, who pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in Abdi's death.