Brick wall comes tumbling down in Ottawa's Little Italy

Janet Kearns was visiting her longtime friend Bill Takats when the wind from a winter storm caused the wall to fall right off the side of Takats' house.

Bill Takats woke to a loud bang Friday morning. He could hear the wind gusting outside, but couldn't figure out what had made the racket that roused him from his sleep.

"I was lying in bed sound asleep, and suddenly it felt like the the whole world was falling apart," Takats, who lives on Balsam Street in Ottawa's Little Italy neighbourhood, told CBC. "The sound was just horrendous."

When he stepped outside to see what had happened, he realized all the brick from one side of the two-storey building he calls home had tumbled into the driveway.

Janet Kearns, who's visiting Takats from Vancouver for the holidays, said she was just waking when she felt the building move.

"It felt like the whole house was in an earthquake or something, it was just everything shook. I've never felt anything like that before," Kearns said.