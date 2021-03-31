College suspends doctor's licence after murder charge following death of hospital patient

An Eastern Ontario doctor has had his medical licence suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) days after being charged with first-degree murder.

Brian Nadler was charged last Friday in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger. Ontario Provincial Police have been investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, where Nadler worked.

"The college took immediate action to suspend Dr. Nadler's licence without notice upon being notified of the concerning allegations against him," the CPSO wrote in a statement.

"The college is working closely with the authorities and we will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the public as the matter proceeds. We recognize that this is an extraordinarily challenging time for the community."

Worked in Western Canada and U.S.

The medical regulatory body had listed Nadler, 35, as an "active member" since February 2020, when he was licensed to practise in Ontario.

The suspension was active as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The college has the ability to impose an interim suspension without notice if it believes a doctor's conduct could harm or injure patients.

Ottawa criminal lawyer Alan Brass, who is representing Nadler, has told CBC News his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler graduated from Montreal's McGill University in 2010, before attending the University of Alberta in Edmonton to study surgery and internal medicine until 2014. He was also a resident and intern in Saskatchewan for four years and worked as a geriatric fellow in Reno, Nev., before practising in Ontario.

While in Saskatchewan, he faced two unprofessional conduct charges, including one for allegedly calling a female colleague a "bitch" after an argument and telling someone else he "felt like slapping" that colleague.