Investigation into Hawkesbury hospital deaths could take months, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say their investigation into several deaths at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont., could take months.

CBC News has learned police are re-examining the "potentially suspicious" deaths of at least five COVID-19 patients at the hospital that occurred between March 17 and March 25, including any role medication may have played in those fatalities.

Late last month, Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger, a patient at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital.

In a news release Thursday, OPP said autopsies have since been performed on an unspecified number of bodies, but analysis and toxicology reports could take months to complete.

Nadler remains in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 20.

The Hawksbury and District General Hospital is about halfway between Ottawa and Montreal.

Nadler had been living in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., near Montreal. Police said Thursday he also lived part time in L'Orignal, Ont., just west of Hawkesbury.