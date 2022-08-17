3 more 1st-degree murder charges laid against Hawkesbury doctor

An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of an elderly patient in Hawkesbury, Ont., last year is now facing three more counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three other elderly people, Ontario Provincial Police announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, was arrested Wednesday on the new charges, OPP said in a news release. He had been out of custody since being granted bail on the first charge in July 2021.

Nadler was originally charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger of Pointe-Claire, Que. Poidinger was a patient at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, which is located between Ottawa and Montreal.

The three most recent alleged victims are 80-year-old Claire Briere of Rigaud, Que., 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande of Hawkesbury and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu of East Hawkesbury Township.

The Hawkesbury OPP investigation is ongoing, the force said Wednesday.

In April, police said autopsies had been performed on an unspecified number of people, and that an analysis and toxicology reports could take several months to complete.

Medications used to treat COVID-19 patients at the hospital are part of the murder investigation, CBC News learned in April.

Suspended by professional college

As part of his 2021 bail conditions, Nadler was ordered remain in Canada and stay at the address approved by his surety.

He was also ordered not to practise medicine or contact any staff, patients or relatives treated at the Hawkesbury hospital, according to his lawyer, Brian Greenspan.

Nadler, who lives in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario days after he was first charged on March 26.

His status continued to be listed as suspended on Wednesday.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, he faced two professional misconduct charges during his time at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon — one for calling a female colleague a "bitch" after a disagreement and telling someone else he "felt like slapping" that colleague and another for improper patient record-keeping.

While working in the U.S. state of Nevada, Nadler appeared before the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners in September 2018 and said staff members in Saskatoon emotionally abused him.