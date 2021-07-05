Doctor accused of murdering elderly patient in Hawkesbury, Ont., granted bail

An eastern Ontario doctor charged in the death of an elderly patient in Hawkesbury, Ont., in March has been granted bail.

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, appeared in court in L'Orignal, Ont., on Monday. His lawyer's office confirmed to CBC News that following an application for bail to the Superior Court of Justice, his release was granted.

Nadler is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger of Pointe-Claire, Que. He was a patient at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, which is located between Ottawa and Montreal.

The Ontario Provincial Police have also been investigating the deaths of other patients at the hospital.

In April, police said autopsies had been performed on an unspecified number of people, but an analysis and toxicology reports could take several months to complete.

Medications used to treat COVID-19 patients at the hospital are part of the murder investigation, CBC News learned in April.

Nadler, who lives in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario days after he was charged on March 26.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, he faced two professional misconduct charges during his time at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon — one for calling a female colleague a "bitch" after a disagreement and telling someone else he "felt like slapping" that colleague and another for improper patient record-keeping.

While working in Nevada, Nadler appeared before the Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners in September 2018 and said staff members in Saskatoon emotionally abused him.