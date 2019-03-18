Skip to Main Content
Brian Mulroney defends daughter, calls another MPP 'little girl'
Brian Mulroney defends daughter, calls another MPP 'little girl'

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney has spoken out in defence of his daughter, Ontario's Minister of Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney,while dismissing another MPP as "a little girl"

Amanda Simard responds, saying former PM's comments 'belong to another time'

CBC
Speaking on Radio-Canada, former prime minister Brian Mulroney touted his daughter Caroline Mulroney as the best advocate for francophones in Ontario. (Radio Canada)

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney has spoken out in defence of his daughter, Ontario's Minister of Francophone Affairs Caroline Mulroney, while dismissing another MPP as "a little girl"

The former prime minister made the comments Sunday on Radio-Canada's Tout le monde en parle.

"Caroline is always there to defend the interests of francophones in Ontario," he said in French. "[She's] the best voice that francophones in Ontario could ever have."

Caroline Mulroney was handed the job amid backlash over the government's plan to axe the provincial language commissioner's office. The Progressive Conservatives relented somewhat, promising to create a new language commissioner position under the office of the provincial ombudsman.

Caroline Mulroney was named Ontario's minister of francophone affairs in November. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Amanda Simard, the MPP for ​Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, left the PC caucus to sit as an independent over the party's francophone policies, which also included cancelling funding for a french language university.

During the interview Sunday, Brian Mulroney referred to Simard as "la petite fille qui a démissionné est partie," or "the little girl who resigned."

Simard tweeted a response on Monday.

"Mr. Mulroney attempted to defend his daughter Caroline, who completely dropped Franco-Ontarians. He has done great things for Canada, but his words belong to another time and have no place in a respectful and egalitarian society," Simard tweeted in French.

Simard said she's waiting for the outcome of the Ontario Liberal leadership race before deciding whether to join that party.

