With election over, Orléans councillors see chance to fix traffic woes

Now that the federal election is over, Orléans-area councillors say it's time for local MPs to pressure the National Capital Commission to support their preferred plan for easing east-end traffic and improving transit to Blair station.

"We really need our federal MPs, newly elected this week, to tell the NCC to come to the table with the City of Ottawa," said Cumberland Coun. Stephen Blais on Saturday.

The City of Ottawa wants to extend Brian Coburn Boulevard to Renaud Road, a project that would include bus lanes to Blair station, a cycling route across the Greenbelt and improvements to the east-west flow of car traffic.

The NCC, however, has said that while it supports the overall project, it objects to road alignments that run counter to the Greenbelt Master Plan — and that includes "Option 7," the route preferred by councillors.

Blais and Innes Coun. Laura Dudas shared their thoughts on the boulevard extension Saturday as they unveiled the new $8.5-million Chapel Hill Park and Ride.

Built on the northeast corner of Navan Road and Brian Coburn Boulevard, the park and ride features 263 parking spaces, a cycling shelter and CCTV cameras.

Dudas said the park and ride fits with the plan to extend Brian Coburn and is key to linking Orléans residents with the rest of the city.

"[It's] absolutely an essential piece of our transportation infrastructure, particularly for the growing east end," said Dudas.

Innes Coun. Laura Dudas says she wants to meet with new Orléans MP Marie-France Lalonde to talk about ways to convince the NCC to allow an extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard to go forward. (Stu Mills/CBC)

NCC seeks 'mutually acceptable solution'

Dudas said she wants to meet with newly elected Orléans MP Marie-France Lalonde to ask how the Liberal government can pressure the NCC to support Ottawa's plans for the boulevard.

In an email to CBC, the NCC said it looks forward to arriving at a "mutually acceptable solution" with the City of Ottawa.

"Through the 2013 Greenbelt master planning process, the NCC and the city agreed on an alignment for the Brian Coburn extension. This was formalized in a letter of understanding that we continue to honour," spokesperson Jean wrote Sunday.

Wolff said the city recently added other alignment options that could put the nearby Mer Bleue wetland, which is overseen by the commission, at risk.

"Mer Bleue is home to ecosystems, habitats and several species at risk that would be degraded and, in some cases, devastated by greater human encroachment," Wolff said.

The National Capital Commission says it can't support the preferred extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard, in part because it could compromise the ecologically sensitive Mer Bleue Bog, seen here in 2016. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Need to address 'growth': Dudas

Despite the NCC's concerns about Mer Bleue, Dudas said she wants to push ahead with the project.

"We need to be respectful for the environment, but we also need to make sure we're addressing our growth and looking to the future of our transportation needs," she said.

For Blais, the new park and ride is a good first step but won't solve commuting problems — particularly for those who want to connect to Ottawa's light rail system.

"We're opening a brand new, beautiful park and ride this morning," he said. "And every bus coming out of this park and ride is going to be stuck in gridlock traffic as it makes its way to the LRT station."