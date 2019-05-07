Trillium guy hunts for 'holy grail' of North American wildflowers

Among the early spring blooms there are crocuses, tulips, daffodils and trilliums — Ontario's provincial flower and logo.

But have you ever spotted a mutated double trillium, once dubbed by renowned botanist Mary Gibson Henry as the "holy grail" of North American wildflowers?

Brian Carson of Stittsville has, and even grows some of the rare plants in his own garden. Since the mutations are one-offs, he's hoping to preserve them.

The 76-year-old avid trillium hunter and photographer is known as the "trillium guy." His obsession began about 20 years ago when he read Henry's holy grail description of the double trillium.

He'd been searching for 10 years when he finally found one sometime around 2009.

A clump of double trilliums with light yellow centres, photographed in 2018. (Brian Carson)

"I had been hiking in one of the most beautiful trillium woods I've ever, ever been in," he told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Tuesday.

"And finally around lunch hour I ... sat on a large log, just to enjoy the scenery and rest my weary bones, and would you believe, when I sat down, there was a double trillium between my legs when I looked down at my feet," he recalled.

"It was amazing that I hadn't trampled it. I was over the moon. I couldn't believe my eyes. And I had to run all the way back to the cottage and get my sweetie and bring her out to show her what I had found, so that was extremely exciting."

Carson has since found others, but he won't say exactly where. All he'll offer is that he located the rare flowers outside Ottawa in the Ottawa Valley, and around Shawville, Que.

More double trilliums with light yellow centres, photographed in 2018. (Brian Carson)

Want to find one yourself?

"Just be vigilant whenever you're walking through a trillium woods. They could occur anywhere. I've found them in various conditions," he said.

Ontario Parks says there are five varieties of trilliums in Ontario: the white trillium, red trillium, painted trillium, drooping trillium (listed as at risk) and nodding trillium, and that they're found in the understoreys of deciduous and mixed forests.

The rare double trillium mutation isn't the only one that interests Carson. He's also been spending time looking for colour variations among red trilliums, and said he's found everything from yellow to orange to yellow with red blotches.

An unusual red trillium mutation photographed in 2016. (Brian Carson)