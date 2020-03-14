Kids COVID-19 assessment centre leaving Brewer Arena for CHEO

Children looking to be tested for COVID-19 who would have gone to the Brewer Arena are being directed to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, starting Thursday.

Also moving to CHEO is the Kids Come First care clinic, which sees kids for acute illness. Those with appointments should use the main entrance on 401 Smyth Road and the screening team will provide further directions, the hospital said in a tweet.

The arena, where the children's hospital team processed 185,000 swabs and managed 6,000 care appointments according to CHEO CEO Alex Munter, was one of the first testing sites opened in the province.

The COVID-19 assessment centre for adults at Brewer is still operating, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the latest update from Ottawa Public Health.

The site was chosen because it was central, close to hospitals and had parking. The ice in the arena was melted in preparation for its transformation and it opened on March 13, 2020.

Munter said in a tweet the reason for the move now is that fewer children are eligible for PCR testing