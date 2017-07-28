Man charged with breaking into home, sexually assaulting woman

Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Ottawa man who allegedly broke into a woman's home and sexually assaulted her.

The attack took place Saturday on Montreal Road, a few blocks west of Notre-Dame Cemetery, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

Police said the woman was woken up by the man, who then assaulted her.

The man was arrested later that day. He faces six charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter with the intent to commit an indictable offence, and assaulting police.

He remains in custody and was expected to appear in court Sunday.