Bras hung outside City Hall in response to Chiarelli allegations

An Ottawa women's rights organization has invited people to hang bras in the trees outside Ottawa City Hall to send a message that workplace harassment won't be tolerated.

On Thursday, CBC Ottawa reported a woman who was seeking employment in College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli's office had complained to the city's integrity commissioner over questions Chiarelli posed during a job interview.

The woman told CBC that Chiarelli asked her if she'd be open to wearing costumes to events such as Ottawa Comiccon, and alleged Chiarelli then showed her a photo on his cellphone of a former employee dressed up in a revealing costume.

The councillor asked the applicant if she would "go braless,'" the woman alleged.

CBC has agreed not to name the complainant because of her concern that she would have trouble finding employment in the future if she's identified publicly. She was also concerned she'd face a backlash, especially on social media.

Five other employees and former employees in Chiarelli's office have told CBC they also heard the councillor make inappropriate comments in the workplace, with two saying Chiraelli mentioned not wearing a bra to them.

Chiarelli didn't respond directly to the allegations, despite several days of attempts to contact him for comment.

But in a letter to the CBC received Sept. 6, his lawyer, Bruce Sevigny, called the accusations "spurious" and said the councillor has "consistently conducted himself in accordance with the highest moral and ethical standards," and was in "full compliance" with both the City of Ottawa's policy on harassment and workplace violence, and the province's human rights code.

Veronique Prevost hangs a bra in a tree outside Ottawa City Hall on Sept. 13, 2019. (CBC)

The allegations about the bras led Veronique Prevost of Defend Choice to plan a "silent, creative gesture" to send a message of support for the women who have spoken out and against workplace harassment, she said Friday morning.

She's asking people to stop by City Hall to hang bras on trees in Marion Dewar Plaza on Laurier Avenue W.

"This is not a gendered issue, this is an issue for all workers. We want to send a strong message to city hall, the mayor and city councillors that this is unacceptable," Prevost said.

Bras in good condition that don't have any messages written on them would be donated, she said.

A bra hung in a tree outside Ottawa City Hall bears the message: 'I believe survivors.' (Christian Milette/CBC)

Prevost said a few bras were already hung in a tree last night, but vanished before this morning. Nearby chalk messages had also disappeared, she said.

The City of Ottawa said in an email security guards had removed the bras overnight, then put them back when they realized it was an "act of protest."

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, the city's wome​n's liaison, said she had planned gender sensitivity training for her colleagues before the allegations surfaced. Kavanagh said the allegations show why proper policies and training are needed.