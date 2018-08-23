Police expert defends officer at inquest into teen's death

A police expert has testified officers acted professionally the night 17-year-old Brandon Maurice was shot and killed following a high-speed chase near Maniwaki, Que., in 2015.

Maurice was shot by Sûreté du Québec Const. Frédéric Fortier around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2015.

The pursuit ended at de la Ferme Road and Patry Street, close to Blue Sea Lake in the municipality of Messines, Que.

Montreal police, who handled the investigation, said Maurice had stopped his car when Fortier approached the driver's side window.

SQ officers Dave Constantin (left) and Frédéric Fortier (right) testify by video link at an inquest into the 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Maurice. (Radio-Canada)

At that point Maurice accelerated, dragging the officer alongside the car, Montreal police said. Fortier then fired his weapon in Maurice's direction.

Maurice was taken to hospital in critical condition and died later that afternoon.

Fortier and his partner, Const. Dave Constantin, were cleared of criminal wrong doing in an independent police review in 2016.

Differing expert opinions

In April, an expert in police "use of force" strategies told the inquest into Maurice's death that Fortier had made a number of critical mistakes, such as approaching the car too aggressively.

But Martin Lechasseur, an expert in police interventions, testified Wednesday as the inquest resumed that police did what they could that night, especially considering that it was dark and they couldn't see the car's occupants.

Lechasseur said the officers used a tactical technique taught neither at Quebec's police training school, nor by Sûreté du Québec.

Police intervention expert Martin Lechasseur testifies at the inquest into the 2015 death of Brandon Maurice on Aug. 22, 2018. (Laurie Trudel/Radio-Canada)

Fortier testified via video link that while he stood by his decision to shoot the teen, he regretted the consequences.

Deputy chief coroner Luc Malouin's report is expected by the fall.