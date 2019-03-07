Coroner's report finds police intervention led to teen's death

A coroner's report into the death of a 17-year-old boy during a police operation in the Outaouais is denouncing the two officers involved, saying they staged a dangerous and unnecessary intervention.

Brandon Maurice was killed in November 2015 after fleeing from police near Messines, Que., just south of Maniwaki, Que.

Two Sûreté du Québec constables — Frédérick Fortier and Dave Constantin — had attempted to stop the vehicle Maurice was driving after noticing it wasn't a match with the licence plate.

Maurice led officers on a chase at speeds up to 160 km/h, according to witnesses, but stopped on a forest road after about 10 kilometres. When officers approached the motionless vehicle, they smashed out the driver's side window.

After smashing the window, Fortier reached inside to try to unlock the door. The vehicle then started to move forward with Fortier hanging onto it.

During a coroner's inquest, Fortier testified he felt unsafe at that point and had no choice but to open fire on the driver.

No need for incident

A report in French by coroner Luc Malouin was released Feb. 25 and obtained by Radio-Canada.

In it, Malouin wrote there was no justification for the officers to act as they did, arguing it was contrary to basic policing principles and that there was no urgent need to arrest Maurice.

He recommended better training for SQ officers on the basic rules of tactical intervention, and that police be reminded not to endanger lives when there is no urgent need to arrest someone.

Malouin found that Fortier's testimony, his partner's and that of the passenger seated in the front next to Maurice all offered different versions of the event. But he said he gave little credence to Fortier's account.

Maurice stopped this vehicle after a pursuit on this forest road and was then shot when the car moved forward with the officer hanging on. (Roland Carrier/Radio-Canada)

Officers created situation

The coroner wrote the officers knew there was no hostage or firearm in the vehicle, and that they were dealing with two young men who were refusing to co-operate.

He wrote in his report that arresting someone when no life is in danger doesn't qualify as an emergency, and that the two officers took unnecessary risks.

He concluded Fortier was justified in firing, but that the officer had created the situation by risking his life to make an unnecessary arrest.

Malouin also recommended that police officers be trained in the use of hemostatic bandages, which can help stop bleeding.

Family relieved

Brandon Maurice's mother, Dominique Bernier, said she was relieved at the report's findings, and that she can now turn the page on her son's death.

She hopes the coroner's recommendations will be followed.

Both officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in an independent investigation conducted by Montreal police.

Maurice's family has also filed a $1-million lawsuit against the officers involved and the SQ.

The provincial police force wouldn't comment Wednesday, saying they want to take the time to analyze the report before responding. A spokesperson said Sûreté du Québec and the province's police school are studying the recommendations.