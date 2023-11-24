Parents 'devastated' to learn Boys and Girls Club in Chinatown shutting down

Parents in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood say they're "devastated" to learn their local Boys and Girls Club (BCG) will close down in a just a few weeks.

In a letter sent to parents this week, BCG Ottawa, which provides free programming for children and youth at clubhouses across the city, announced it would be closing their clubhouse at Rochester Heights on Dec. 15.

The closure comes as a shock to parents, some who say they're now left scrambling for after-school care.

"I didn't sign him up for anything else, counting on BGC being so nearby," said Selma Baaziz, whose nine-year-old son has attended the clubhouse since they moved to the neighbourhood last year.

She described it as "a safe place for [her son] to do his homework, to play, to connect with the community and he built so many connections."

The clubhouse, located five minutes from where Baaziz lives, held after-school programs until 7 p.m.

As a working single mom, she said it was a "lifesaver."

Frederica De Sisto and nine-year-old son Leonard, who attends the Boys and Girls Club at Rochester Heights. (Submitted by Frederica De Sisto)

Federica De Sisto, who also has a nine-year-old son that attends clubhouse, said it was like losing "a second home."

De Sisto currently works and studies at Carleton University, something she said would not be possible without the support of the Boys and Girls Club.

Like Baaziz and other families, she has yet to figure out what she'll do next.

"Affordable care services for kids is otherwise really hard to find. There is a long waiting list and cost is prohibitive for vulnerable families," De Sisto said.

Baaziz added there are no other clubs nearby. Others, further away, only offer half-day programming, she said.

Not enough funding, says CEO

BGC Ottawa CEO Adam Joiner called it a "heartbreaking" decision that "comes down to funding."

"That location does not have funding directed to it and we don't have enough unrestricted funding to manage and support the location," he said, adding there are efforts to place the staff working at Rochester Heights at another club in the city.

Joiner acknowledged the timing of the closure, in the middle of school year, makes things especially difficult for parents.

He said the charity has been working with the Ottawa public school board to find ways to accommodate the kids losing out on a clubhouse. One possibility, Joiner said, is for parents to be able to access extended day programs at Cambridge Street Community Public School, where the clubhouse is located.

He added that the closure is not necessarily permanent, should BGC Ottawa be able to secure more funding for the Rochester Heights clubhouse in the future.

"The need is there and we want to serve that need in the community," Joiner said.