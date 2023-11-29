Boys and Girls Club asks city to fill 'crucial' $600K funding gap

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa says its services could be in jeopardy if the non-profit can't get the city to triple its operational funding to just shy of $600,000 per year.

CEO Adam Joiner told members of the city's community services committee that the group is under pressure and donations can't keep up.

Without sustainable core funding, Joiner is concerned that hard decisions will be coming.

A program used by a few dozen families in Chinatown has already become the first casualty, with the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa (BCG Ottawa) abruptly announcing plans last week to shutter the satellite program in the Cambridge Street Community Public School.

"The incredible need and the incredible issues that are facing our members have never been greater," said Joiner, citing the changes he's seen post-pandemic.

The group is looking for funding for two of its four clubhouses. Right now, the city provides $287,000 to the group each year, an amount Joiner said has changed relatively little since Ottawa's amalgamation in 2001.

"We are constantly fighting for dollars," said Joiner.

Joiner says the Boys and Girls Club program at Cambridge Street Community Public School could come back if the non-profit can raise enough in donations. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Councillors hope to find solutions

The delegation from BCG was one of the longest and most emotional in Tuesday's marathon meeting with the committee, which saw nearly 20 other funding pleas.

Joiner teared up as he discussed the prospect of closing programs and the importance of the club to his own childhood.

Another staff member, Kian Nejad said he believes his mother — a single parent — wouldn't have had the strength to overcome cancer, if the clubhouse wasn't there to support him growing up.

"She could handle her business knowing I was somewhere getting fed, having my homework done, having caring adults around me."

For Kian Nejad, the Boys and Girls Club was an essential part of his youth. Now he's working with the next generation. (Anchal Sharma/CBC)

Nejad, the youth development specialist, is now passing it on, recounting moments where he's given parents food to bring home and provided detergent for a child who never had clean clothes to wear to school.

Funding, said Nejad, will be "crucial" to keeping the current five days a week program.

"You are delivering services on behalf of the city. Your absence would be felt if your organization didn't continue to exist and we would have to step up, and frankly, it would probably cost more than what you're able to deliver," Gloucester-Southgate ward Coun. Jessica Bradley said.

"I don't think it's fair that at the end of the year you're going to have to fight for donations. I think you should have the benefit of sustainable funding and that the city has a role to play in that."

Discussions underway

With the final budget vote just a week away, fulfilling this funding request would prove a challenge.

Any money would have to come from somewhere, noted Bradley, and it isn't up to committee members to give some other program the chop.

But Joiner is optimistic.

Councillors directed staff to work with BCG Ottawa to explore options. By the end of the meeting, they were assured that a meeting is already on the books.

"I'm very confident," Joiner said as he left City Hall. "I'm really hoping that we are able to find some solutions to help us support the children."

As for the Chinatown program, Joiner said there is reason for hope there too. Though, resurrecting it would take another $140,000 in donations.