Former hostage Joshua Boyle testifying at his trial

Former hostage Joshua Boyle took the witness box Wednesday morning to defend himself against numerous accusations by his estranged wife, Caitlan Coleman.

Boyle is facing 17 criminal charges including assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, crimes he's accused of committing in late 2017 after he and Coleman were freed following nearly six years as captives of Taliban-linked extremists in Afghanistan.

Boyle, 36, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Boyle initially faced 19 charges, but before he took the stand Wednesday the trial judge dismissed two of them — a charge of sexual assault using ropes, and misleading police into thinking his wife was missing and suicidal.

The judge said the Crown can decide to bring back modified versions of those charges at a later date.

More to come.