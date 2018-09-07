Underwater search ends for boy lost in boating mishap

Ontario Provincial Police divers have ceased searching the St. Lawrence River for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared and presumably drowned when a boat capsized last weekend.

Leeds County OPP were first called to an area of the river just west of Rockport, Ont., at about 4 p.m. Saturday after five people were thrown into the water when their catamaran speed boat capsized.

Four of the boat's occupants were rescued, but the unidentified Ottawa-area boy, who was vacationing with his family at the time, was never found.

He was not wearing a life jacket, nor was he required by law to do so.

Numerous agencies involved

The passengers in the boat included a man and four youths under the age of 18. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

OPP has deployed a number of its specialized units to take part in the search including its underwater search and recovery unit, helicopters and emergency response team.

Other agencies providing assistance included the Canadian Border Services Agency, RCMP, CFB Trenton's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Parks Canada, the Thousand Islands Fire Service, the United States Border Patrol, and the Canadian and U.S. coast guards.

While the underwater search has been called off, patrols continued Friday near the scene of the incident, both on the water and in the air.

Family releases statement

The boy's parents released a statement on Friday through the OPP. In it, they thanked first responders and those who have expressed support.

The couple described their son as a "kind, gentle soul who loves life and loves to laugh." They spoke of him in the present tense because they "are not yet ready to speak of him posthumously" as the search continues.

"We will spend the rest of our lives living with this tragedy but comforted by the outpouring of love and helping hands of support holding us up in our sorrow and keeping us going," read the statement, which was signed "missing boy's parents".

This statement from the family of a missing boy was released on Friday, Sept. 7, by the Ontario Provincial Police. (OPP)

Leeds County OPP are reminding residents and visitors to the area to remain vigilant this weekend.