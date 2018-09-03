Search resumes for 11-year-old boy missing in St. Lawrence River

The search for an 11-year-old boy who failed to resurface after a boat capsized Saturday on the St. Lawrence River continued on Monday, aided in part by members of the public who have lent their vessels and their time to the cause.

Police with Leeds County OPP were called to an area of the river just west of Rockport, Ont. Saturday afternoon after five people were thrown into the river when their catamaran-style boat capsized, said OPP Const. Sandra Barr.

Four of the boat passengers were rescued, though the 11-year-old boy couldn't be found.

The response from members of the public has been heartening, Barr said.

OPP Const. Sandra Barr said police are continuing their search for an 11-year-old boy who went missing after a boat capsized in the St. Lawrence River. (CBC)

"Since the onset of this on Saturday afternoon, there have been numerous members of the public who have been phenomenal," she said. "They're out there in their boats and their Jet Skis and they're out there searching as well."

Search enters third day

Passengers in the boat included an adult male, and four youth under the age of 18. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Police divers resumed their search for the boy today, aided by a helicopter and the OPP marine unit.

"A lot of people were out helping, trying to search," said 81-year-old Morris Huck, who lives along the St. Lawrence River. "A lot of people feel very bad about it."

Huck went out in his boat on Saturday evening to the area he believed was the site of the incident.

Morris Huck was out in his boat on Saturday afternoon helping search for the boy, he said. (CBC)

From there, he let his boat drift, trying to get a sense of where the boy might have been carried from the site of the capsize, he said, though his search was ultimately unsuccessful.

As the search entered its third day, Barr said strong currents have complicated the efforts. Even officers and investigators aren't immune to the circumstances, she said.

"Our officers have kids, nieces, nephews, and it's just bringing it very close to home for a lot of people," she said. "Notwithstanding what the family directly is going through right now. I can't even imagine."