Boy killed in crash with moose

A boy was killed and three others injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in western Quebec involving a moose.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a driver struck a moose on Highway 323 near the town of Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, Que., according to a news release from the Sûreté du Québec.

The collision forced the moose into the path of a second vehicle that was carrying five people and traveling in the opposite direction, police said.

Police said two adults and three children in that vehicle were taken to hospital — including the boy, who eventually died of his injuries.

Girl suffered critical injuries

A girl also suffered critical injuries, the SQ said, while the adults suffered minor injuries and were treated for shock.

A third child in that vehicle was uninjured, police said, as was the driver of the vehicle that first hit the moose.

As of 5:30 p.m., Highway 323 was closed in both directions near the scene of the crash and detours were in place.

Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix is approximately 100 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.