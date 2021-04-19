Teen dead after collision between dirt bikes, vehicle

Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision between teens on dirt bikes and a vehicle near Munster in the city's rural southwest.

Police said three people riding dirt bikes were travelling north on Munster Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday when two of them collided with a vehicle heading east on Franktown Road.

Two boys, 14 and 15, were rushed to CHEO and the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital, police told CBC.

The 14-year-old died from his injuries, while the 15-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.