Boy critically injured after falling from apartment window

An Ottawa Police Service cruiser is parked outside an apartment tower at 1240 Donald St. on Sunday. A young boy was rushed to hospital earlier in the afternoon after falling out a window. (Inès Ali-Khan/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police are on the scene of a Gloucester apartment building Sunday afternoon after a three-year-old boy fell out of a window.

The incident happened at 1240 Donald St., police told Radio-Canada.

Paramedics said they got a call around 1 p.m. that a child had fallen from the window.

The boy's vital signs were absent when first responders arrived, the paramedic service said. They began trying to resuscitate him and took him to the hospital.

He was still in cardiac arrest with no vital signs when they arrived at the hospital, paramedics said.

As of 4:30 p.m., they had no further information about his condition.

While it's unconfirmed how far the boy fell, the paramedic service said there was a missing screen on one window on the building's 16th floor.