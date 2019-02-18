Custio Clayton has his eyes — and his fists — set on Ottawa.

Raised in North Preston, N.S., and based in Montreal for years, the highly-regarded welterweight boxer recently decided to work with Éric Bélanger, who trains fighters at Final Round Boxing on Kaladar Avenue.

"I'm really excited to come here with my family. It'll help me get closer to — and get the full attention of — my trainer," said Clayton, who plans to move to the capital once his kids finish school this summer.

"It'll be good for the future of my career,"

A six-time Canadian amateur champion, the 31-year-old has won all of his 15 professional fights.

He's also currently ranked in the top 10 worldwide in the welterweight class.

"It's big, big news, good news," said Bélanger, who adds Clayton to the roster of boxers he'll train full time — one that includes locals Danyk Croteau and Devin Tomko.

"It was just logical for him to come here so we can work together," he added. "I really want to grow Ottawa as a boxing city, to do something the city has never seen."

New promoter, new start

Clayton has also switched boxing promoters, in an effort to get his career where it needs to be.

"I've had many obstacles on my path, but I have a good team behind me," he said. "With my new promoter (Toronto-based Lee Baxter Promotions) I believe you'll see the best version of Custio Clayton that I can offer."

Clayton's next fight is set for March 29 in Toronto, and Bélanger said he'd like to see Clayton participate in a couple of tune-up bouts before turning to more serious contests,.

The ultimate goal, Bélanger said, is a world championship fight in 2020.