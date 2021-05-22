Ottawa's first Amazon distribution warehouse could soon have company, as demand soars for space to handle all the purchases people are making online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two development applications have recently been submitted to the City of Ottawa for sites on Boundary Road in the city's rural east, across from the Amazon warehouse that opened in 2019.

The Carlsbad Springs community was just recently notified about a nearly 6,000-square-metre warehouse proposed by New Brunswick-based Day and Ross. It's similar in size to a new Rosedale Group warehouse nearby.

A second proposal for a warehouse 10 times larger is being put forward by real estate company Avenue 31. It would go right across the road from the Amazon warehouse, and includes plans for more than 100 truck docks.

The demand for e-commerce warehousing in Ottawa is unlike anything Ian Shackell has seen in his three decades working in commercial and industrial real estate.

"There's always been exponential growth in the online delivery of goods and services, but the pandemic has sped it up so much quicker," said Shackell, a vice-president with CBRE Limited.

He gauges the demand is five years ahead of where it would otherwise be.

Several distribution warehouses could soon be clustered at the Boundary Road interchange with Highway 417 for the location's easy truck access to Montreal. (Google Maps)

Change in Carlsbad Springs

Cumberland Coun. Catherine Kitts said both files are still in the early stages of their planning approvals, and noted the new official plan will direct industrial distribution warehouses to the city's highway interchanges.

One rezoning in Ottawa's rural southwest, at Roger Stevens Drive at Highway 416, was fiercely challenged and appealed by residents in the community of North Gower.

Members of the community association in Carlsbad Springs, on the other hand, seem somewhat open to new large businesses arriving on Boundary Road. Kitts wants to make sure they're well consulted.

"It's a community that's seeing a lot of change," she said.

Kitts said she could see questions arising about municipal water capacity for the projects, however. That area is served by what's called the Carlsbad "trickle-feed" system, which supplies potable water to homes through small pipes.

Both warehouses are asking to connect to it, and Kitts said residents would want to be reassured their own water won't be affected.

Land on 400-series highways expensive

Shackell said with online shopping becoming a regular part of many people's lives, more warehouses are to come, although they might set up on the highways skirting other eastern Ontario towns rather than inside Ottawa city limits.

Companies want land on 400-series highways that's served by municipal water and sewers, Shackell said, but in Ottawa that's both expensive and hard to come by.

"Only the likes of Amazon can afford that kind of price per acre," Shackell said.

The area around the Amazon warehouse and its future neighbours at the Boundary Road interchange isn't the only location that could see more tractor-trailers pulling up with people's packages.

The largest warehouse of all is nearing completion in Barrhaven. A second multi-storey Amazon distribution centre at the Strandherd Drive interchange with Highway 416 has been under construction by developer Broccolini over the past year.

At 260,000 square metres of floor space, it will be almost three times bigger than its two-year-old predecessor in the east.