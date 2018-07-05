Budget for Gatineau boulevard repairs balloons by $20M

The estimated budget for repairs to boulevard Saint-Joseph in Gatineau, Que., is now $78 million, nearly $20 million more than the city's original estimate.

In March, the city said the work was expected to cost $58.8 million.

A city spokesperson confirmed by email that the bill increased after some modifications to the project were made stemming from consultations with residents, organizations, community partners and businesses.

Coun. Gilles Carpentier said the modifications included expanding the work to include more of the boulevard and burying hydro wires.

"Originally the Saint-Joseph project did not include the Saint-Raymond [and] Montclair [boulevard] section ... originally, the project did not include burying the wires," said Coun. Gilles Carpentier.

But the section of road Carpentier referred to was in fact included in the original plans announced in the spring.

This plan showing the timing and location of repairs to boulevard Saint-Joseph was made public in March 2018. The red box shows the stretch between boulevards Saint-Raymond and Montclair that Coun. Gilles Carpentier said wasn't in the original plan, but was. (City of Gatineau)

To fund the additional cost the city plans to borrow $16 million, which council has already approved. The rest of the funds will come from various other available budget envelopes.