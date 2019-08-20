Boulevard Maisonneuve lanes closed after overpass damaged

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Gatineau's boulevard Maisonneuve are now closed after an overpass structure above the road was damaged Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Gatineau confirmed that part of the building straddling the six-lane arterial road was likely hit by a vehicle.

Due to the absence of traffic cameras in the area, officials could not provide further details, nor say what kind of vehicle caused the damage.

City engineers are on the scene and will inspect the structure before allowing the lanes to reopen.

Boulevard Maisonneuve connects Gatineau to Ottawa's Portage Bridge.