Man sent to hospital after two-car collision

A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle collision on Boulevard La Vérendrye in Gatineau.

According to Gatineau police, the driver drifted from his lane and hit an oncoming car near the Rue de Cannes bridge at approximately 2 a.m. Officers believe alcohol may have been involved.

A couple in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The man's life is no longer in danger. The boulevard was closed for a few hours this morning while police examined the scene.

An investigation is underway.