Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Driver killed in head-on crash south of Maniwaki, Que.

A woman was killed by a driver that had switched lanes to pass on route 105 in Bouchette, Que., Tuesday, according to police.

Collision happened while another driver was passing on route 105 in Bouchette, Que.

CBC News ·
The Sûreté du Québec said the crash happened Jan. 18, 2022 on a part of route 105 where passing is legal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)

A woman was killed by a driver that had switched lanes to pass on route 105 in Bouchette, Que., Tuesday, according to police.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. near chemin du Cimetière, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is about 20 kilometres south of Maniwaki.

The SQ said its investigation so far suggests a southbound driver moved to the northbound lane to pass without noticing an oncoming vehicle.

The northbound driver was critically injured and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The driver that made the pass was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said passing is allowed where the crash happened.

The investigation continues, including meeting with witnesses. All road closures have ended.

With files from la presse Canadienne

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now