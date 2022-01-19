Driver killed in head-on crash south of Maniwaki, Que.

A woman was killed by a driver that had switched lanes to pass on route 105 in Bouchette, Que., Tuesday, according to police.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. near chemin du Cimetière, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), which is about 20 kilometres south of Maniwaki.

The SQ said its investigation so far suggests a southbound driver moved to the northbound lane to pass without noticing an oncoming vehicle.

The northbound driver was critically injured and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The driver that made the pass was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said passing is allowed where the crash happened.

The investigation continues, including meeting with witnesses. All road closures have ended.