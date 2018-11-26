'Brazen' South Keys shooting targeted, police chief says

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said Friday evening's fatal shooting in a busy mall parking lot was targeted, and investigators are looking for several suspects.

Yonis Barkhadle, 27, died in the shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the South Keys shopping complex.

Barkhadle was rushed to hospital after police arrived, but did not survive.

"We are very concerned about the time of day and the brazenness of the shooting," Bordeleau said before Monday's police services board meeting at Ottawa City Hall.

Bordeleau said police are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, but also called on witnesses to come forward.

"There are multiple vehicles that were involved at the time, which leads us to believe it was not just one individual involved in this incident," he said.