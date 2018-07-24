OPP to investigate recordings about Ottawa police services board chair

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau has asked the OPP to investigate the origin of unverified audio recordings that allege the chair of the Ottawa Police Service Board is involved in criminal activity.

Bordeleau addressed allegations and "conversations" on social media about West Carleton–March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry before Monday's meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board.

"The Ottawa police service has not and is not conducting any investigation involving the Ottawa Police Services Board chair, Coun. Eli El-Chantiry," Bordeleau told reporters.

OPP investigating audio origins

The chief also addressed audio recordings which surfaced online within the last week.

"The fact that this false information is being released and distributed has prompted me to launch a chief's complaint. That investigation will be focused directly on the origins of the recordings and the individuals involved."

Bordeleau said that investigation will determine whether there was misconduct by any Ottawa police members and he declined to comment on the possible identity of anyone on the recording.

Someone who shared the audio on social media said that a voice on the recordings was the president of the Ottawa Police Association, Matt Skof.

Skof denies he was on the recordings and said they are manipulative, unfair and he doesn't stand by any of the statements on the recordings.

Accusations 'baseless,' El-Chantiry says

El-Chantiry briefly spoke to CBC News after the police services board meeting Monday.

"I agree with with the chief's statement," he said.

In a written statement provided to CBC News when the recordings first surfaced last week, El-Chantiry said he listened to a clip and the allegation.

"This is a baseless and slanderous accusation which has been incorrectly attributed to an individual (Skof) and made by an anonymous source," El-Chantiry said in the statement.