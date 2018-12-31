2 arrested after fight on Booth Street

A fight on Booth Street near the Canadian War Museum the morning of New Year's Eve led to two arrests and one person being sent to the hospital.

Ottawa police said they were called to a disturbance on southbound Booth Street just before 8 a.m.

A male and a female were arrested and one person was taken to hospital, police said.

They weren't able to share further details, including their ages.

The incident caused traffic disruptions in the area, particularly on Booth between Albert Street and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.