1 person missing after rural Renfrew County fire

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say someone is unaccounted for after a Monday evening fire in the Township of Bonnechere Valley, southeast of Eganville, Ont.

In a news release, the Killaloe detachment said police, the township's fire department and Renfrew County paramedics were called to a home on Hussey Road around 8 p.m.

Police said one unidentified person is unaccounted for.

The fire marshal's office is helping police with the investigation, OPP said. The fire is not believed to be suspicious based on what they know so far.

The fire happened about 15 kilometres from Eganville and 120 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.