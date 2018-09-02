Beach access: Bonnechere's Round Lake finally open to all

After years spent raising money and sourcing materials, Friends of Bonnechere Parks volunteers have finally made Round Lake Beach accessible, from the parking lot right to the water.

Call buttons at the main park office and the park's Davenport Centre allow visitors who need assistance to contact park staff. Further into the park, signs direct people to where they can sign out one of two beach and water-accessible wheelchairs.

Two accessible spots are available in the lake's parking lot, and hard mats nearby lead right into the lake.

This WaterWheels chairs allow visitors with disabilities to enjoy both the beach and the water. (Anne Burchat)

The special chairs, called WaterWheels, have three large plastic wheels — two in the back and one in the front — and the seat is made from the kind of fabric you'd find on a lawn chair. It can recline into a lounge position and has a safety harness, too. The arms double as large yellow flotation devices that can be detached in an emergency.

"It floats, yes. As soon as the person gets into the water, the person is floating," Anne Burchat, a director on the board of Friends of Bonnechere Parks, told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"In every community there's people who need facilities that are more accessible, so we felt we'd take the lead on this."

Upgrades made in June

The idea came from a park superintendent, who saw a similar wheelchair being used at a different park more than 10 years ago and approached Friends of Bonnechere Parks for help.

The group started fundraising and submitting grant applications, and were finally successful. Social Development Canada and the provincial government each contributed $15,000, while Friends of Bonnechere Parks contributed another $6,000.

Volunteers with the group Friends of Bonnechere Parks install hard mats leading right into Round Lake. (Anne Burchat)

This past June, volunteers installed the path from the parking lot to the beach, and hard mats leading into the water. Two campsites and two outhouses have also been made more accessible.

The WaterWheels chairs have been signed out more than 24 times this summer, according to the group.

Later on, they hope to create an accessible boat launch with a loading/unloading device, accessible swings for the playground and an accessible parking space and ramp into the park office's front entrance, among other improvements.