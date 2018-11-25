Boko Bakery closing the oven doors for the final time

An Elgin Street institution will be taking its final batch of cookies out of the oven this Sunday.

Boko Bakery, located between Somerset and MacLaren streets, has been serving the community for 36 years but is now slated to close for good.

Jun Sakiyama is part of the second generation of the family-run bakery, and he said they've decided it's just time to move on and do something else.

"We are super excited for the next little bit of our journey together as a family," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

A few years ago, Sakiyama, his wife and his brother took on a more direct role in the business from his mother, Yoko, who'd previously been running things.

He said the family has received a lot of support since announcing the closure.

"It has been really great to hear the feedback from customers. Especially for my mom," Sakiyama said.

Yoko Sakiyama helps a customer at the Boko Bakery. She said the bakery's closure will let her spend more time with her father, who's 92. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Many memories

Sakiyama said he also has a permanent scar from working in the bakery when he was younger.

His job, he said, involved cracking eggs and cutting peaches for their desserts.

"I got the great idea of throwing them up and slicing them," he said. "I still have this reminder every time I look at my finger."

The bakery became well known for its decorated cookies. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Long history

Yoko Sakiyama came to Canada from Japan in the late 1970s and started the business not long after.

She said at first they did their baking in a tiny bachelor apartment, before gradually expanding to the storefront.

Her father was a baker, she said, and he would often visit to help the business get up and running. Now that he's 92, she wants to be with him.

"This is my time to do something for my dad," she said.

Jun Sakiyama checks on baked goods at the family-run Boko Bakery. After 36 years in business, the Elgin Street institution is closing Sunday for good. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Construction not a factor

Elgin Street is set to undergo some major reconstruction work, with the street completely closed off for large portions of 2019.

Jun Sakiyama said they're not closing because of that, however.

"It wasn't a factor in our decision making. What was really our main focus was my mom and what she wanted to do with the rest of her life," he said.

"If I was going to reopen, I would want to be [on] Elgin Street."