Boil-water advisory issued for all of Chelsea, Que.

The municipality of Chelsea, Que., is advising residents to boil water prior to using it as a preventative measure during an emergency repair.

The advisory affects everyone who's served by the municipality's water and sewer network, a news release Wednesday states.

Residents should bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, it advises, adding that it's possible to see cloudy water and a drop in water pressure during this time.

Boiled or bottled water should also be used to prepare baby formula, wash fruit and vegetables, brush your teeth and for pets.

The municipality also asks residents to reduce their consumption to make sure there's stable supply.

Residents will be informed as soon as the repairs are done and the advisory is lifted, the news release states.